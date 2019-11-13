|
Gregory Korkowski
Port Reading - Gregory Korkowski, 63 of Port Reading passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Rahway.
Born in Perth Amboy, Gregory was a lifelong resident of Woodbridge township.
Gregory was predeceased by his wife, Marian Korkowski in 2011. Surviving are his children, Gregory, Steven and Jonathan Korkowski; grandchildren, Keira, Colton, Conor, Theo and Miles along with his brother, Richard Korkowski.
Funeral services are private under the direction of CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019