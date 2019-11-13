Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Korkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Korkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Korkowski Obituary
Gregory Korkowski

Port Reading - Gregory Korkowski, 63 of Port Reading passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Rahway.

Born in Perth Amboy, Gregory was a lifelong resident of Woodbridge township.

Gregory was predeceased by his wife, Marian Korkowski in 2011. Surviving are his children, Gregory, Steven and Jonathan Korkowski; grandchildren, Keira, Colton, Conor, Theo and Miles along with his brother, Richard Korkowski.

Funeral services are private under the direction of CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -