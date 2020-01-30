|
Gregory Paul Timmons age, 70 passed away peacefully on Sunday January 26. 2020 at his home in Parlin, NJ.
Born in Elizabeth he resided in Sayreville before moving to Florida in the 70's
Gregory was a graduate of St Mary's Grammar School in South Amboy 1963, Sayreville War Memorial High School 1967, St Gregory's College in Shawnee, OK, St Leo's in FL, Miami Dade South, DBCC in Daytona Beach and University of Florida in Gainesville, he eventually earned a Degree in Mathematical Engineering.
Before his retirement he did numerous jobs like Mac's grocery store, Head desk clerk at various well known motels, (Greg had extraordinary mathematical skills and used them to his benefit in all he pursued) Later he operated his own Courier Service, where he delivered important business documents and later for a organ procurement company.
Greg was an altar boy and later an usher at St Bernadette's RC Church and more recently a member of the Knights of Columbus council #2061 in Parlin. He was an avid reader, liked to shoot pool as well as English darts. He loved Nascar racing, the Florida Gators, and the New York Mets. Greg worked out often at the YMCA and kept himself in great shape.
He is predeceased by his parents Gerard A. 'Jerry' and Mary Loretta Lynch Timmons in 2007.
Surviving are his brothers Robert Timmons & his wife Jayne, Gerard 'Rod' Timmons, Mary Ellen Wolfe & her husband Don, & Kevin Timmons and his wife Debbie, his nieces & nephews Keriellen, Katrina, Wesley, Kelly, & Gina, his great nieces & nephews Mackenzie, Wade, Kerigan, Emerson, Huntor, Kaden, & Preston.
Funeral services will be held Saturday 9:45am from Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859, followed by a 10:30am mass at St Bernadette's RC Church, Parlin with burial to follow at St Gertrude Cemetery, Iselin.
Viewing hours at the funeral home will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm.
Greg's family requests that in lieu of flowers donation's in his mother Mary Loretta Timmons' name & be made to: The Hospice of Volusia/Flagler 800 Wood Briar Train, Port Orange FL 32129.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020