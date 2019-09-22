|
Gregory S. Giacomozzi
- - Gregory S. Giacomozzi died January 15, 2018 in Falls Church, VA. Predeceased by his father Peter and mother Andree (nee Pope), he is survived by his sister Denise (Jan Allen May), niece Kristen May (Andrew Whittle), aunts, uncles and many cousins. A funeral Mass will be held at St. James the Less in Jamesburg, NJ Saturday, September 28 at 10 AM with interment immediately following at St. James Cemetery. Donations in his name may be made to Christ House, 1717 Columbia Rd., NW, Washington, DC 20009-2803.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019