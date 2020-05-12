|
|
Gregory Wayne Konya
Edison - September 8, 1967- May 3, 2020
Long time resident of Edison, NJ, Gregory Wayne Konya has died at age 52.
Gregory is survived by his wife, Loretta "Sissy" Parsons Konya and his two sons, Christopher Konya and Nicholas Konya and his siblings Sharon "Sherry" and husband, Keith Smith of Fords; William Konya and wife Jean of Swedesboro; Susan Sepulveda and husband Freddie of Florida and Deborah Konya of Perth Amboy. He was loved and will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews. He will be lovingly missed by his mother in-law, Loretta C Pearsons. He will also be missed by his beloved dog, Gizmo.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, William Konya and Barbara Cook.
Greg was a skilled carpenter and proud union iron worker who would boast about attending over 100 Grateful Dead shows. He enjoyed telling stories, watching the N.Y. Giants and visiting his favorite restaurants and bars in Del Ray Beach, Florida and Ocean City, Maryland. Greg was also a proud member of the Italian American Club in Edison, New Jersey.
No service is planned at this time but information of a memorial service can be found at GregKonya.com. You may also contact the family via email on the website.
"It's 12 o'clock somewhere."
Published in Home News Tribune from May 12 to May 17, 2020