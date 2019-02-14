|
Gussie Mandel
Piscataway - Gussie Mandel, 101, Piscataway, passed away on Friday, February 8th 2019.
Born and raised in New Brunswick, New Jersey, she lived in Highland Park until 2011. For the past eight years, she lived at the Parker House Highland Park. She was married 70 years to Charles Mandel originally of Jersey City, who died in 2010. She is survived by three children, Dr. Matthew Mandel (Debbie), Madeline Crass and Robert Mandel (Nadia), four grandchildren, Scott, Alex, Levi and Ben, one great-grandson, Jerome, one sister, Mildred Tanzman of Long Branch, two sister-in-laws, Helen Solomon of Highland Park and Rhoda Schneider of Michigan and many nieces of nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Morris and Dora Siegel, two sisters, Fae Sadowsky and Lee Knauer, a brother, Louis Siegel, and a daughter-in-law, Dr. Lynn Mandel.
Gussie worked in an unemployment office in New Brunswick and also managed an upscale jewelry store, Flair Jewelers in Highland Park. She was a member of the Highland Park Conservative Temple and Congregation of Anshe Emeth. She was involved with many activities including Hadassah and Sisterhood. She was a choreographer for local shows and once danced for the Rockettes. She loved style and clothes, often-times being compared to classic 1940s movie stars. Additionally, she loved sewing her own clothes as well as her daughter's. She loved to cook and baked for all occasions using her best china. She enjoyed walking and aerobics until age 93.
Contributions can be made to the Highland Park Conservative Temple - Congregation Anshe Emeth.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019