Guy D'Urso
Bridgewater - Guy D'Urso, age 89, entered into eternal rest on May 21, 2019, in Bridgewater, NJ.
Viewing for Guy will be held from 4-8 PM on Tuesday, May 28th, at Branchburg Funeral Home, 910 Route 202 South, Branchburg NJ, 08876. A Catholic mass will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, May 29th at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1890 Washington Valley Road, Martinsville, NJ 08836, followed by entombment at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge.
A formal obituary reflecting his life will be can be seen on our website at www.branchburgfuneral home.com
Published in Courier News on May 26, 2019