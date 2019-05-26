Services
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
1890 Washington Valley Road
Martinsville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Guy D'Urso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy D'Urso

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Guy D'Urso Obituary
Guy D'Urso

Bridgewater - Guy D'Urso, age 89, entered into eternal rest on May 21, 2019, in Bridgewater, NJ.

Viewing for Guy will be held from 4-8 PM on Tuesday, May 28th, at Branchburg Funeral Home, 910 Route 202 South, Branchburg NJ, 08876. A Catholic mass will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, May 29th at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1890 Washington Valley Road, Martinsville, NJ 08836, followed by entombment at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge.

A formal obituary reflecting his life will be can be seen on our website at www.branchburgfuneral home.com
Published in Courier News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now