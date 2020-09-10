Guy P. Hoyt, Sr.
Accomplished Entrepreneur Guy P. Hoyt, Sr., 86, peacefully passed away on September 8, 2020. Guy was born on October 13, 1933 in Plainfield to the late Ralph and Helen Hoyt and was an accomplished business man who was the owner and operator of several businesses including Anchor Electric and Leisure Time Ice & Spring Water.
Guy took pride in and devoted himself to the town of Somerville, touched the life of many and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church where he was an usher.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be sadly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Carol of 52 years in 2011. Surviving are his loving children, Deborah Lattanzio and husband Larry, Heidi Hoyt and Guy Hoyt Jr., his cherished grandchildren, Sean Hoyt and wife Becky Carter-Hoyt, Maria DeMarco, Jessica Lattanzio-Cox and husband Tristan, Laura Lattanzio, Damian Carter, Mario Lattanzio, and Sheridan Hoyt, his loving sister, Pam Roberts and Guy's Goddaughter, Allison and husband Jason and their daughter, Emma Womack.
Visitation will be Monday, from 10-11am at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Middlesex followed by an 11 am funeral mass. His urn will be entombed with his beloved wife Carol at Somerset Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum, Basking Ridge.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, 600 Harris Ave, Middlesex, NJ 08846. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the The Kimble Funeral Home, Princeton.
