1/1
Guy P. Hoyt Sr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guy P. Hoyt, Sr.

Accomplished Entrepreneur Guy P. Hoyt, Sr., 86, peacefully passed away on September 8, 2020. Guy was born on October 13, 1933 in Plainfield to the late Ralph and Helen Hoyt and was an accomplished business man who was the owner and operator of several businesses including Anchor Electric and Leisure Time Ice & Spring Water.

Guy took pride in and devoted himself to the town of Somerville, touched the life of many and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church where he was an usher.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be sadly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Carol of 52 years in 2011. Surviving are his loving children, Deborah Lattanzio and husband Larry, Heidi Hoyt and Guy Hoyt Jr., his cherished grandchildren, Sean Hoyt and wife Becky Carter-Hoyt, Maria DeMarco, Jessica Lattanzio-Cox and husband Tristan, Laura Lattanzio, Damian Carter, Mario Lattanzio, and Sheridan Hoyt, his loving sister, Pam Roberts and Guy's Goddaughter, Allison and husband Jason and their daughter, Emma Womack.

Visitation will be Monday, from 10-11am at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Middlesex followed by an 11 am funeral mass. His urn will be entombed with his beloved wife Carol at Somerset Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum, Basking Ridge.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, 600 Harris Ave, Middlesex, NJ 08846. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the The Kimble Funeral Home, Princeton.

Please visit www.thekimblefuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved