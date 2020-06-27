Gytha (Rupp) Addy
Gytha Addy (nee Rupp)

Gytha Addy (nee Rupp), 90, passed peacefully in her sleep into the hands of God on the morning of June 24, 2020 at the Reformed Church Home in Old Bridge with her husband nearby. Gytha is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas Addy Jr, two nephews: Carl Rupp and Kurt Rupp, and one niece: Kristen Deckert (nee Rupp), fourteen great and great-grand nieces and nephews, and two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law. She was predeceased by her brother, Henry R. Rupp.

Mrs. Addy was born in New York City and resided in Highland Park and New Brunswick for most of her life. For a time she co-owned and operated a high-end retail store in New York City. While residing Highland Park and New Brunswick she was active in the Reformed Church of Highland Park, including with her sowing circle group making caps for chemo and items for the church bazaar, and also participated on Meals on Wheels. She was a graduate of Douglass College (Rutgers) and enjoyed crafting, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her husband, family and relatives.

A public memorial service will be held in the future. Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home, 17 S. Adelaide Avenue, Highland Park, NJ is handling the arrangements. www.jkfuneralhome.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
