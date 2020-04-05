|
|
Halina J. Strzalkowski
New Brunswick - Halina J. Strzalkowski died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 80.
Born in Krusno, Poland to the late Kazimierz and Maria (Romankiewicz) Kolodziejczyk, she resided in New Brunswick for the past 50 years. She was an administrative assistant at Johnson and Johnson in New Brunswick before her retirement.
Ms. Strzalkowski was a communicant of The Parish of the Visitation, St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick.
Surviving are two sons - Jerry Skot of Cape May and Peter Strzalkowski of Mamaroneck, New York; her brother Jerzy Kolodziejczyk of Szczecin, Poland; her sister Barbara Adaszynska of Krakow, Poland; four grandchildren - Adam Skot of Edison, Victoria Bonnette of Collingswood, and Ryan Sutton Strzalkowski and Zachary Avery Strzalkowski, both of Mamaroneck; and four great grandchildren - Jordan and Alexander Skot and Patrick and Lucy Bonnette.
Private cremation was under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date to be announced.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020