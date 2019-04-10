|
|
Halina Kuziemski
Woodbridge - Halina Kuziemski, 95, of Woodbridge, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Joseph's Senior Nursing Home, Woodbridge, NJ.
She was born in Smolarnia, Poland. Halina came from Poland to the United States in 1952.
She drove a supply truck for the polish military during War II, 1940-1945
She worked for Revlon, the Pulaski Club in Perth Amboy, South Amboy Hospital, and RONSON Co.
She was a member of the ZPA.
Halina was predeceased by her parents Adam Pirkel and Antonina Kuzimska, her husband Edmund Kuziemski in 1987, and her sister Ludmilla Sobon in 2018.
She is survived by her 3 sons; George Kuziemski and his wife Wendy, Andrew Kuziemski, Frank Kuziemski and his wife Patricia. Also, her 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. at Ana Maria Zevallos/Skrocki Home for Funerals, 467 State Street, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Funeral services will be 9 AM, Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the funeral home, with a 10 AM mass at St. Stephen's Church at Saint John Paul II Parish.
Burial will follow at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown, PA
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Saint Joseph Nursing Home, 3 Saint Joseph Terrace, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019