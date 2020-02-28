|
Hannah Conlon
Edison - Hannah Conlon, 86, of Edison, passed away peacefully at JFK Medical Center on February 27, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, on February 7, 1934. Hannah was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School, Class of 1952. She worked in the Clerical Department of Abraham & Strauss in Brooklyn and Woodbridge. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords. Hannah loved spending time with her grandchildren and listening to Irish music.
She was predeceased by her husband, Patrick Conlon, in 2001 and a brother, Joseph Lyons.
Hannah is survived by two daughters, Maureen Conlon of Edison and Kathleen Kelly and her husband, Joseph, of Woodbridge; a son, Patrick Conlon Jr. and his wife, Maureen, of Edison; and six grandchildren: Meghan, Patrick, Ryan and Seamus Conlon and Bridget and Shannon Kelly.
Visitation will be Sunday 3-7 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral Services will begin Monday at 10 am at the funeral home, followed by a 10:30 am Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020