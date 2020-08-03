Harold Augustus Scarlett, Jr.
Olin - Harold Augustus Scarlett, Jr., 78 of Olin, formerly of Millsboro, Delaware, died Sunday, August 2, 2020.
He was born in Plainfield, New Jersey on September 3, 1941 to the late Harold A. Scarlett, Sr. and Elizabeth Stout Scarlett. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Diane Alla Jenkins Scarlett, and a brother, Jack Scarlett.
Harold was retired from New Jersey Bridgewater in Public Works and Utilities. He loved antique cars, drag racing, collecting cars, dancing, fishing, anything to do with water, rivers, streams or the ocean where he could fish. He also enjoyed watching Fox News.
Those left to cherish his memory are a son, Harold A. Scarlett, III (Danielle), a daughter, Jessica Scarlett (Andrew Morgan), and 3 grandchildren, Trevor Scarlett, Devlin Scarlett and William Morgan.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Friendly Chapel Baptist Church with Preacher Ronnie Wooten officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Fond memories and condolences may be sent to www.nicholsonfunerals.com
.