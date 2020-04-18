|
Harold B "Weazer" Wyckoff
Harold B "Weazer" Wyckoff, formerly of South Plainfield, Ortley Beach and Toms River, NJ passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 94. Harold was born in South Plainfield, NJ to Frank and Olean (nee Nichols) Wyckoff. He retired to Ortley Beach in 1985 and later moved to Toms River after his home was lost to Hurricane Sandy. He served as an Aviation Machinist in the Naval Air Force during WWII and flew missions over the South Pacific. He graduated from Tusculum University in Tennessee with a degree in Education and received a Master's degree from Rutgers University. Harold started his teaching career in 1951 in the South Plainfield School System at Grant School. He became a Principal there, then taught History at SP High School from 1955-1985. During his tenure at SPHS, he coached Football from 1955-1965, served as Athletic Director, was an Assistant Wrestling Coach and Golf Coach from 1963-1982, winning the State Golf Championship in 1968. He was also the President of the Teachers Association from 1966-1972. Harold also served as Recreation Director for the town of South Plainfield from 1958-1973. For 15 years he ran the Summer Recreation Program, the basketball league, teenage dance programs, Halloween Parades, Easter Egg Hunts and managed all the town athletic fields. He was also instrumental in organizing the PAL programs. Harold is survived by his wife and the love of his life of 69 years, Pauline (nee Castro); his loving children, Vickie Semler and her husband Art of Scottsdale, AZ, Hal Wyckoff and his wife Ellie of Audubon, NJ, Christopher Wyckoff of Summit, NJ; his adoring grandchildren, Veronica Check and her husband Justin, Zachary Semler and his wife Genessee, Lucas Semler and his wife Amy, Britton Wyckoff and his wife Krista, Sam Wyckoff, Madeline Wyckoff, Jeffrey Wyckoff, Hunter Wyckoff, Griffin Wyckoff, 5 great-grandchildren and a sister, Edith Egan of Sun City West, AZ. A celebration of his life will be at a later time, but donations can be made in his name at the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) https://www.jdrf.org/donate/. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Courier News & Asbury Park Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020