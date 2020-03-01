|
|
Harold Charles MacDonald
Warren - Harold Charles MacDonald, age 96, passed away peacefully at his home in Warren on March 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lehighton PA, Harold has resided in Warren for 65 years. Harold proudly served in The United States Army during World War II having been stationed in Europe. He was the recipient of several medals.
He retired from Reheis Chemical Company in Berkeley Heights in 1986 as a general mechanic.
Harold was a member of the American Legion Post 293 since 1962 where he served as commander, vice commander, adjutant finance officer, Sergeant at Arms and Chaplin. He held the title of commander more than six times. He was also a member of the Martinsville . Harold was an active member of the Stonecrest Church in Warren having been a greeter for many years. He also enjoyed woodworking, fishing, coin collecting and traveling throughout the United States. Harold was an experienced camper and an excellent harmonica player.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Margaret MacDonald in 2009, his son Gary MacDonald and his granddaughter Crystal.
Harold is survived by three sons Bruce, Glenn, and Todd MacDonald: two daughters Joyce Bilski and her husband Roger and Gail Duarte (Tony). He is also survived by six grandchildren Laura (Steven), Kevin, Rachael (Angelo), Dana (Dan), Roger and Alicia (Janos); three great grandchildren Brandi, Madyson and Cameron; three brothers Robert, George and Elmer MacDonald; a sister Carol Knehr.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at the Stonecrest Community Church, 11 Technology Dr N, Warren, NJ 07059 from 4 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be held at Stonecrest Community Church on Thursday at 10 am followed by the interment at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge. Funeral services are under the direction of Higgins Home for Funerals Watchung NJ.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020