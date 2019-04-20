|
Harold Evans Strauss
Metuchen - Harold Evans Strauss, formerly of Metuchen, peacefully passed away in his home on April 16, after two years of bravely battling cancer. He is survived by his wife Gail, two sons Steven and Robert, their wives Megan and Michelle, and four grandchildren Maesie, Lily, Owen and Cole.
Harold was born on November 18, 1945, and grew up in the Bronx, NY. He attended the Bronx HS of Science, then NYU, where he studied marketing. He worked in the printing business for over 30 years in Manhattan.
Harold married Gail in 1971, and four years later they settled in Metuchen. Harold enjoyed the NY Rangers, fishing, going to the casino, classic cars, and doo wop music.
In 2002, Harold and Gail retired to Boynton Beach, FL, where they found a new community of friends and reunited with many relatives who lived nearby. Harold was an appreciative husband, devoted father, and adoring Papa, who will be sorely missed.
Memorial services will be held on April 22 at 11am at Gutterman Funeral Chapel, 402 Park Street, Hackensack. Following, friends and family will gather at Rob and Michelle's at 9 Burr Drive in Metuchen from 4pm to 6pm on Monday and from 1pm to 4pm on Tuesday.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 20, 2019