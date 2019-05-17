Services
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
(908) 852-3361
Graveside service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Franklin Memorial Park
New Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
View Map
Harold "Spike" Holbrook Obituary
Harold "Spike" Holbrook

Hackettstown - Harold "Spike" Holbrook, 87, of Hackettstown, NJ and formerly of Glen Gardner, NJ, Passed away at his residence with his loving daughter, Donna at his side. Born in Dover, NJ on March 22, 1932. Spike was the son of the late Ernest & Jennie Strowbridge Holbrook. Graveside services will be held at Franklin Memorial Park, New Brunswick, NJ on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11am. A memorial visitation will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 at the Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ, 07840. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home beginning at 2:20pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cochranfuneral.com
Published in Courier News on May 17, 2019
