Harold L. Crater, Jr.
Gladstone - Harold L. Crater, Jr., "Skeeter", passed away at home in Gladstone on March 1, 2019. He was 81.
Born in Somerville to Harold and Alice Crater, he was a lifelong Gladstone resident.
Skeeter worked in transportation for Sandoz in East Hanover for 25 years ago before retiring in 1995.
He also worked part time at Galloway and Crane Funeral Home for 10 years.
He was a lifelong member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Gladstone and was a member of the Peapack & Gladstone Fire Department for 20 years. He was the Past Master (1970) at the Colonial Prospect Masonic Lodge in Chester, where he was a 50 year member.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Gloria Crater.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn M. Morrow, several cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4-7PM at the Bailey Funeral Home, 176 Main St., Peapack. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, 10:30AM, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Gladstone. Entombment will be at Somerset Hills Memorial, Park. Basking Ridge. www.baileyfuneral.com
Published in Daily Record & Courier News on Mar. 5, 2019