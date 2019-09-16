|
|
Harold Lamson
Monroe Township - Harold "Stan the Man" Lamson, 92, died Saturday September 14th at the Village Point Care Facility in Monroe Township.
Mr. Lamson was born in North Plainfield. Harold grew up in Watchung and lived in Dunellen and Kendall Park before retiring to Rossmoor in Monroe Township. Stan and his wife Helen enjoyed their winter residence in Palm City, Florida. Mr. Lamson Retired after a long, successful career at Johnson and Higgins Insurance Company in NYC which is now known as Marsh and McLennan. He retired as Vice President of the company. He also worked as an Underwriter for The Insurance Company of North America in NYC
In his free time Stan was a member of the Jaycees and Kiwanis Club. Mr. Lamson also has fond memories as a Boy Scout Troop 90 Leader. One thing he was always proud of was that he became an Ordained Deacon at The Presbyterian Church of the Sand Hills. During his retirement Stan kept busy golfing, tumbling precious stones to make into beautiful jewelry, refinishing family furniture and cooking. But, most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Harold Lamson is predeceased by his loving wife Helen Perret Lamson and his daughter Susan.
He is survived by his brother John Lamson; his five children; Kathy Kapp (John), Harold Jr (Lisa), Judy Hogg (Ron), Daniel (Laurie), and Steven. His six grandchildren; Lynne Campbell (Stephen), Laura Goss (Joseph), Jason Beddia (Kimberly), Jeffrey Beddia, Tyler Lamson, and Chase Lamson. His seven Grandchildren; Emily, Matthew, Patrick and Julia Campbell, Karoline Beddia, Elizabeth Goss and Tucker Goss.
Visitation will be at Memorial Funeral Home, 155 South Ave., Fanwood on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 from 10am to 11am with a prayer service starting at 11:15am. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , donate.cancer.org/
And if Stan the Man is known for anything it is his helpful mottos and sayings, one which is often repeated, "You can only spend a dollar once!"
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune on Sept. 16, 2019