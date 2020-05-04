|
|
Harold Oscar Van Fleet
Harold Oscar Van Fleet, age 89 years, of Raritan Township, NJ died on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the Hunterdon Care Center, Raritan Township, NJ.
Born in Centerville, NJ on August 3, 1930, he was the son of the late J. Oscar and Irene (Mattison) Van Fleet. As a child, Harold attended schools in both Centerville and Neshanic Station, NJ. He graduated from Somerville High School with the Class of 1948.
In February of 1951, he enlisted in the United States Army to serve his country. He received basic training at Fort Dix, NJ and advanced training at Fort Benning, GA. He was then sent overseas and served with the Heavy Mortar Company, 35th Regiment, 25th Division in Korea in 1952-1953. He saw combat in the Punch Bowl, Heartbreak Ridge, Kuhmwa, and Jackson Heights Campaigns. After his tour of duty was over, he returned to the United States and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant First Class. For his service, he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, United Nations Medal, Korean Campaign, American Defense and Good Conduct Medals. In addition, Harold was a former member of Company C, 250th Tank Battalion NJ National Guard, Flemington, NJ.
In 1959, Harold graduated from the New Jersey State Police Academy, West Trenton, NJ. He served in Troop "C" at Princeton, Howell, New Brunswick, Edgewater Park, and Hopewell Stations. In 1968 he was transferred to the NJ State Police Division Headquarters, West Trenton, to the Firearms Investigation Unit. He retired in September of 1985 as a Lt., Bureau Chief, State Regulatory Bureau after 27 years of service.
After retirement, Harold worked as a Security Investigator for the First Fidelity and Morris Savings Banks, eventually retiring in 1990.
Mr. Van Fleet was a member of the American Legion Post 159, Flemington, NJ, Korean War Veterans Association, The Former Troopers Association, Three Bridges Reformed Church, Trustee and Vice President of the Hunterdon County Historical Society, and a life member of the 25th Infantry Division Association.
Surviving are his wife and 4th Grade Sweetheart, Margery (Case) Van Fleet, nephew and caretaker Michael Mason Case, as well as many other nieces and nephews.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, arrangements and burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Capner Street, Flemington, NJ will be private under the direction of the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Three Bridges Reformed Church, 470 Main St, Three Bridges, NJ 08887 or Tabby's Place: A Cat Sanctuary, 1100 US-202, Ringoes, NJ 08551.
For further information or to send online condolences we invite you to visit www.holcombefisher.com.
Published in Courier News from May 4 to May 6, 2020