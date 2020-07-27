Harold P. Sabine



Perth Amboy - Harold P. Sabine, 85, a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020.



We will begin to leave on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:15 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a funeral mass at 10 am at the Good Shepherd Parish at Our Lady of Most Holy Rosary Church. Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Visiting is on Wednesday from 4 ~ 8 pm









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store