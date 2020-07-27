1/
Harold P. Sabine
Harold P. Sabine

Perth Amboy - Harold P. Sabine, 85, a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

We will begin to leave on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:15 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a funeral mass at 10 am at the Good Shepherd Parish at Our Lady of Most Holy Rosary Church. Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Visiting is on Wednesday from 4 ~ 8 pm




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-4525
