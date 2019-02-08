Resources
Harold T. Bowne In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Harold T. Bowne

Who Departed This Life 11 Years Ago This Day

February 8, 2008

God looked around his garden

and found an empty place

He looked down upon the earth

and saw your tired face.

He put his arms around you

and lifted you to rest

God's garden must be beautiful

He always takes the best

It broke our hearts to lose you

but you didn't go alone

For part of us went with you

The day God called you home.

Sadly Missed By

Wife Betty & Family, Cookie, Gary, Lou,

Lynn, Grandchildren, Glenn, Jeff, Lisa,

Janine, Derek, Stacey, Julie, Joe, Heather,

Laura, Kyle, Lauren, Michael, Nicole, Grace,

Nicolas, Karli, Joseph, & Dominic
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019
