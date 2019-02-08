|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Harold T. Bowne
Who Departed This Life 11 Years Ago This Day
February 8, 2008
God looked around his garden
and found an empty place
He looked down upon the earth
and saw your tired face.
He put his arms around you
and lifted you to rest
God's garden must be beautiful
He always takes the best
It broke our hearts to lose you
but you didn't go alone
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home.
Sadly Missed By
Wife Betty & Family, Cookie, Gary, Lou,
Lynn, Grandchildren, Glenn, Jeff, Lisa,
Janine, Derek, Stacey, Julie, Joe, Heather,
Laura, Kyle, Lauren, Michael, Nicole, Grace,
Nicolas, Karli, Joseph, & Dominic
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019