Harold W. Christy
Fanwood - Harold W. Christy, 95, passed away Monday (February 4, 2019) at the Clark Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after a brief illness. Born and raised in Hillside, he resided in Fanwood for over 60 years.
Harold (Chris) served in the US Coast Guard during World War II and was employed as an analyst with Worthington Corp. in Mountainside for many years before retiring.
In his younger days, Chris spent summers at the Jersey Shore where he enjoyed the beach and boating. Later in life, he took up scuba diving and obtained his pilot's license to fly gliders.
He will be remembered for his love for his family, good advice, and for being the rock we needed during difficult times.
He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth, who died in 2012 and his daughter, Janet, who died in 2016. Surviving are his daughter, Deborah Dobyns (and her husband, Dr. Mark Dobyns); and his grandsons, Kevin and Scott.
Visitation will be at Memorial Funeral Home, 155 South Ave., Fanwood, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 9:30AM to 10:30 AM with a service at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park in East Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coast Guard Foundation 394 Taugwonk Rd, Stonington, CT 06378 (www.coastguardfoundation.org). For additional information or to sign the guestbook, visit www.fanwoodmemorial.com.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 10, 2019