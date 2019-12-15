|
Harold W. Delhagen
Hamilton - Harold W. Delhagen of Hamilton passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the age of 84.
Born in Ocean Grove, NJ, Harold was raised in New Brunswick and resided in North Brunswick for many years prior to retiring to Columbus and, most recently, Hamilton. He was an insurance sales manager for Prudential Insurance Company.
Harold's first, and true love, was his wife of 63 years, Christine (Recine). Together they were dedicated volunteers at the Gift of Life Family House, a facility providing temporary lodging and support services for family members of patients awaiting organ transplants. Having been the recipient of a heart transplant himself twenty years ago, Harold was passionate about the life-saving gift of organ donation, especially the gift that saved him, from a young man named Aaron, a gift he never took for granted.
Harold was a man of deep personal faith, being a dedicated member of First Reformed Church, New Brunswick, and later of Jacksonville Presbyterian Church in Columbus, serving as Sunday School Teacher, Elder, and many other roles. He was also a longtime member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, New Brunswick Chapter, having served as Grand Master.
Throughout his life, Harold was a constant source of wisdom. He taught by example and loved selflessly. Never one to pass by an opportunity to tell a corny joke, his humor was a constant source of amusement for his grandchildren and an example of his joy-filled attitude toward life itself.
Predeceased by his parents, Harold and Mildred Delhagen; sister, Joan (Altorfer); and brother, Walter; Harold is survived by his wife, Christine; his three sons and their wives, Rev. Harold and Donna, Karl and Betsy, and Gary and Catherine; his grandchildren, Kyle (Elena), Taylor (Tiffany), Hillary, Maria (Trevor), Melissa (Mark), Kellie (Niko), Shiela, and Christie (Matthew); his great-grandchildren, Jumah, Rumi, Atticus, and Leonidas; his sister, Gloria; his brother, Wayne; his sister-in-law, Katherine Delhagen; and his numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.
Cremation will be private.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Hamilton Square, 3550 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Harold's memory to The Gift of Life House by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org.
