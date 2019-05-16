Services
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Divine Mercy Parish-Holy Family RC Church
Carteret, NJ
View Map
Harold W. VanWoeart Sr. Obituary
Harold W. Van Woeart Sr.

Carteret - Harold W. Van Woeart Sr. 88, of Carteret, died on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Roosevelt Care Center is Edison. He was born in Bayonne, NJ and moved to Carteret in 1961. He retired from Westinghouse Electric Co. in Jersey City as a Foreman in the Elevator Division. Harold was a member of the American Legion Post 435 in Edison, member of the Carteret BPO Elks 2235 and the Carteret Community Seniors Afternoon and Evening Group. He was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War.

He is predeceased by his wife, Margaret Van Woeart and his daughter, Barbara Jean Karl. Harold is survived by his two sons, Harold Van Woeart Jr. and Jeffrey Van Woeart; his seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

The Funeral will be on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 9 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 9:30 AM at Divine Mercy Parish-Holy Family RC Church in Carteret, followed by Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway. Visiting hours will be on Friday, from 2 PM to 4 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 would be appreciated. The Knights of Columbus Carey Council 1280 will hold their Ritual on Friday night at 7:15 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 16, 2019
