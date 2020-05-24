|
Harriet A. Davis
Branchburg - Harriet A. Davis, 88, of Branchburg, NJ passed away peacefully at RWJ University Hospital Somerset, NJ.
Harriet was born on February 23, 1932 in Renova, PA to the late Walter and Helen Hull.
Growing up in Williamsport, PA she was a graduate of Williamsport High School. She married the love of her life Merle E. Davis. Together they moved to Branchburg in 1964 to raise their family. Harriet was employed as a secretary for Ortho Diagnostics prior to her retirement in 1994. Prior to that she was employed for the Somerset County Court house and the Bridgewater Township Road Dept. Harriet was a lifetime member of the Branchburg Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary, and secretary/member of the Branchburg Senior Citizens Group and she volunteered regularly at the election polls. Harriet enjoyed gardening, camping, traveling with her sister on cruises and to Europe. She will be sadly missed.
She is survived by her loving daughters; Helen Carey and her husband Bill, and Linda Haye and her husband Andrew. Cherished grandchildren; Ryan and Alyssa Carey, Jason Haye and his companion Farrell Egan, and Adam and Sara Haye. 2 great-grandchildren; Katelyn and Aiden Haye. Her caring sister; Jean Hare, Nephews; Mark Hare, Scott Hare his wife Lori and sons. In addition to her husband Merle, she is preceded in death by her grandson Billy Carey
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harriet's name to Parent to Parent, 325B West Washington Ave., Washington, NJ 07882 or the Branchburg Rescue Squad, 113 River Road, Branchburg, NJ 08876
Due to public gathering restrictions, services will be announced at a later date. For those who knew and loved Harriet, you are encouraged to share a message, memory or story with the family on the Tribute Wall. Your comments are comforting and supporting for those who are grieving in emotionally sad and distressing times. To send an online condolence please visit www.warrenhillsmemorialhome.com
Published in Courier News from May 24 to May 25, 2020