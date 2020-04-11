|
Harriet J. Boyle
Old Bridge - Harriet J. Boyle, 100, of Old Bridge, NJ, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Roosevelt Care Center in Old Bridge, NJ.
Harriet was born on March 28, 1920 to Joseph and Theresa Sutton in New Rochelle, NY. She lived in Bronx, NY before moving to Old Bridge in 1955. In September of 1943, Harriet married Warren F. Boyle Sr.
Harriet was devoted to her loving family, and provided a beautiful and comforting home. In her spare time, she enjoyed refinishing old furniture.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Sutton; her mother, Theresa Paterno Sutton; her husband, Warren F. Boyle, Sr.; and her son Douglas Boyle.
Harriet is survived by her loving son, Warren F. Boyle, Jr., and his wife LeeAnn of East Brunswick, NJ; and 4 grandchildren, Megan Boyle, Karen Gantz-Madden, Kathy Babcock, and Ryan Hopkins.
Private cremation will take place at the Holy Cross Crematory in East Brunswick, NJ. Memorials are suggested to the . Online condolences can be given at www.oldbridgefh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020