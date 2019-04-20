Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul The Apostle Church
Highland Park, NJ
View Map
Harriet L. "Peggy" (Aldrich) Criss Obituary
Harriet L. "Peggy" (Aldrich) Criss

Highland Park - Harriet L. "Peggy" (Aldrich) Criss passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. She was 92.

Peggy was a lifelong resident of Highland Park.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Criss, Sr.; her two sons, Barry and Paul Criss, and her two daughters-in-law, Deborah Criss and Mary Lou Criss.

Surviving are her two sons, Robert J. Criss, Jr., and his wife, Cindy, of East Brunswick, and William Criss of Monroe Township; her two daughters, Janet and Joan Criss, both of Highland Park; her sister, Jane Campion of North Brunswick; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, at 9:00 AM at The Brunswick Memorial Home, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul The Apostle Church, Highland Park. Burial will be private.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 23, from 4:00-8:00 PM. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland Park First Aid Squad, 128 S. 11th Ave, Highland Park, NJ 08904.
