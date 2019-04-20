|
Harriet L. "Peggy" (Aldrich) Criss
Highland Park - Harriet L. "Peggy" (Aldrich) Criss passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. She was 92.
Peggy was a lifelong resident of Highland Park.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Criss, Sr.; her two sons, Barry and Paul Criss, and her two daughters-in-law, Deborah Criss and Mary Lou Criss.
Surviving are her two sons, Robert J. Criss, Jr., and his wife, Cindy, of East Brunswick, and William Criss of Monroe Township; her two daughters, Janet and Joan Criss, both of Highland Park; her sister, Jane Campion of North Brunswick; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, at 9:00 AM at The Brunswick Memorial Home, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul The Apostle Church, Highland Park. Burial will be private.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 23, from 4:00-8:00 PM. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland Park First Aid Squad, 128 S. 11th Ave, Highland Park, NJ 08904.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 20, 2019