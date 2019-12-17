|
|
Harriett S. Sosely
Middlesex - Harriett S. (Mellor) Sosely, 84, passed away peacefully at her home on December 15, 2019. Harriett was the only daughter to the late Raymond and Harriett (Cue) Mellor and has been a lifelong resident of the borough.
Harriett attended St. Peters High School, then continued her undergrad at St. Elizabeth College, an all woman's private catholic school and then graduated with her Master's Degree from Seton Hall University. A retired school teacher, Harriett enjoyed her time with the Dunellen School District where she taught typing and business classes. In her younger years, she worked for a travel agency and the John Basilone Food Pantry as the main source for delivering to the needy.
A very generous and giving person, Harriett was fortunate enough to be able to donate to all those in need, especially to her local food banks and toys-for-tots. She loved to ice skate, enjoyed cats and attending church events at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex.
Predeceased by her husband Oliver and her brother Raymond, Harriett leaves behind her children; Scott of Mississippi, Laurie Garvey of Middlesex and Kim Sosely of Florida. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Steve, Jonathan, Tyler and Tara as well as two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held in Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and on Friday, December 20, 2019 beginning 10:00 am.
Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:30 am with burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Cokesbury. In lieu of flowers, donations sent to your local food pantry would be appreciated.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019