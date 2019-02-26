|
|
Harry A. Widmeier
Brant Beach - Harry A. Widmeier, age 86, of Brant Beach passed away on February 23, 2019 at his home. Harry was born and raised in Money Island (Toms River, NJ) where his love for sailing began. He raised his own family in Mount Laurel, NJ before retiring to Long Beach Island in 1992. 45 years ago, Harry and his wife, Joan, started vacationing on LBI then became members of Brant Beach YC and parishioners at St. Francis of Assisi Church. For more than 25 years, he was an accountant for Campbell Soup Company and also built homes on LBI. BBYC quickly became an important part of life in Harry's family where he spent many fulfilling years as a BBYC Board Member and as Commodore in 1994.
Harry received a B.S. in Economics from Villanova University in 1956. Through his whole life, he was a true fan of the Villanova Wildcats Basketball team and watched every game, replaying the National Championship often. He loved sailing and vacationed with his friends in the Caribbean and wintered in Marco Island, FL. Harry's most precious memories come from his time spent with his children and grandchildren, especially their shared love for sailing.
Harry was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Joan Widmeier in 1987 and his brothers, John and Jim. He is survived by his children, Donna Amspacher (Brett), Tom Widmeier (Debbie) and Susan Hurley (Greg), 10 grandchildren: Amspacher (Ryan, Tyler, Emily), Widmeier (Katie, Maddie, Andy, Hannah) and Sadowski (Lauren, Matthew, Jenna), brother William Widmeier and his nephew, Brett Widmeier.
A Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 9:30-11:30 am at Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd. (corner of 12th St.), Ship Bottom, NJ 08008. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 12 Noon at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4700 Long Beach Blvd., Brant Beach, NJ 08008. Entombment will be on Friday, March 1st at 11:00 am at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family has designated The South Harbor Renovation Project at BBYC for a memorial contribution. Donations can be sent to the Brant Beach Yacht Club, PO Box 208, Ship Bottom, NJ 08008 or to the St Francis of Assist Parish at the above address.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 26, 2019