|
|
Harry E. Ubry, Sr.
Harmony Twp. - Harry E. Ubry, Sr, 93, of Harmony Township, N.J., died Dec. 21, 2019. Born Aug. 15, 1926, he was a son of the late Leo and Inez Ubry. He was a Marine Corps Veteran of WWII.
Survivors; daughter, Debbi West and several grandchildren. Two daughters, Donna Whitehead and Kathy Areson and a son, Harry Ubry, Jr. all died earlier.
Visitation: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Mon., Dec. 30, 2019 in the Noto-Wynkoop Funeral Home, 289 S. Main St, Phillipsburg. www.noto-wynkoop.com Mass: 10:00 a.m. in St. Philip and St. James Catholic Church, 426 S. Main St, Phillipsburg. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Harmony, N.J.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019