Harry George Wescott Sr.
Wescott Sr. - Harry George Wescott Sr., 86, died on Friday, April 10, 2020, at JFK Medical Center in Wescott Sr., NJ, after about three weeks from a sudden illness. Born in Panama, Harry resided in Plainfield since 1961.
Harry was the son of the late Harrison Richmond from Boston, MA and the late Vicenta Mosquera from Chepo, Panama. He joined the U.S. Army in June 1955 and was given an honorable discharge in June 1960. He married in October 1961 and was the beloved husband of the late Mildred Louise Martin. He was the beloved father of a daughter Felecia and a son the late Harry Jr. He worked at Harris Structural Steel Company in Piscataway, NJ, from October 1965 to August 1977. He then worked at Bell Atlantic/Verizon in Piscataway, NJ, from 1977 until his retirement. He enjoyed watching the stock market and old movies.
He is survived only by his daughter, Felecia C. Wescott of Schenectady, NY. He is predeceased by his wife Mildred Louise and son Harry George Jr.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be live-streamed, Friday, April 17, 2020, at 12 noon, from Higgins Home for Funerals in Watchung, NJ. To view the service please visit www.higginsfuneralhome.com and open the Livestream tab. Interment and military honors will take place in private at Hillside Cemetery, Scotch
Published in Courier News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020