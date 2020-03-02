|
Harry Hall
Bridgewater - Harry Hall, 76, passed away Sunday, March 1st at home surrounded by his family after a long illness.
Born and raised in Hunterdon County, Harry was an army veteran and owner of Today's Lounge in Bridgewater, NJ and most recently landlord and owner of multiple apartment buildings in the area. He loved nothing more than to be out on the ocean, fishing on his boat.
Harry is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jin Hall; three daughters, Tammie and her husband Mark Palchanes, Sandy and her husband Robert Glen, and Kimberly and her husband Filipe Feiteiro; grandchildren, Brittany Glen, Sarah Palchanes, Filipe Jr., Joseph, Matthew, and David Feiteiro; sister-in-law, Helen Kim; and sister, Ellen and her husband George Larkin.
Funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020