Harry Hillard
Bridgewater - Harry Donald Hillard, 64, of Bridgewater, NJ, passed away peacefully at his Bridgewater home on the morning of Saturday, September 14, 2019. A native to Bridgewater, he was born on August 21, 1955 to Harry and Geneieve Hillard. Harry graduated from Bridgewater High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Rutgers University and a film degree from New York University. Harry was a professor of film and writing at Raritan Valley Community College and Rutgers University. He was a successful photographer and director and created many short films for hospitals, colleges and businesses. Harry had a love for sports, especially baseball and was a huge Yankees fan, following the team all of his life and enjoying games with his father. Harry is survived by his sister Sandra and her husband Frank Taylor, his nephew and his wife, Darrell and Erin Taylor and their children Dylan and Connor. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His wonderful spirit, joy, and talents will be celebrated from 7-9 PM with words of remembrance at 8:30 PM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Somerset Regional Animal Shelter, 100 Commons Way, Bridgewater, NJ.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 18, 2019