Harry Kieseling
Harry Kieseling

Parlin - Harry Kieseling, age 91 of Parlin, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Venetian Care Center in South Amboy. Born in Brooklyn, he had resided in Parlin for many years. Before his retirement, Harry worked as an AIE mechanic for Ball Glass in Cartaret. He was a proud US Army Veteran of the Korean War, where he served as a medic.

He is predeceased by his wife Rose, his daughter Rosemarie Meyers, his grandson Wayne Meyers, and his brother Al Kieseling.

Surviving are his daughter Christine Jackson and her husband Philip, his grandchildren Erika Witlox, Ian Jackson, Noah Jackson, his 6 great-grandchildren, his sister Frieda Janssen and his brother Walter.

Funeral services will be Friday 10am at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane with a burial to follow at Forest Green Park Cemetery in Old Bridge.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 2pm to 6pm.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed inside the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum amount of guests possible. Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
