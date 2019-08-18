Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resources
Harry Macholl Obituary
Harry Macholl

- - Harry Macholl, age 71 passed away at his home in South Carolina on August 14, 2019 with his loving wife at his side. Before his passing Harry was employed by as an operator for the Middlesex Water Department. Harry was a proud U.S. Army Veteran serving his country during the Vietnam War.

He is predeceased by his parents Russell and Margaret Macholl. Surviving are his wife of 48 years Denise Macholl, his son Russell Macholl, his daughter and son in-law Michele and Rocco Furiero, his sister and brother in-law Kathy and Joe Flanagan, his grandchildren Patrick, Andrew, James, Zachery, Elizabeth and Rebecca, his mother in-law Marion Buckalew as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Harry's name to the New Jersey Veteran Network http://njvn.njvn.org.

Services at The Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859 will be Monday, August 19, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019
