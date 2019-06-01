Services
Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home
111 North Gaston Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-3111
Harry P. Bugal

Harry P. Bugal

Manville - Harry P. Bugal, 61, died May 26, 2019. Harry was born in Somerville and was a lifelong resident of Manville. He was employed as a sales clerk at TKR Cable in Piscataway and then at Home Depot in Bridgewater. In his spare time, Harry enjoyed riding his motorcycle and fishing.

Surviving are his son Harry Bugal Jr. and wife Jeannine, sister Connie Lapczynski and husband Chet, and four grandchildren.

Services will be private. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville. To send condolences to the family, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on June 1, 2019
