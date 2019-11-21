Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
319 Amboy Ave.
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-2134
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
319 Amboy Ave.
Metuchen, NJ 08840
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
319 Amboy Ave.
Metuchen, NJ 08840
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Schoepe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry R. Schoepe


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry R. Schoepe Obituary
Harry R. Schoepe

Edison - Harry R. Schoepe, 81, of Edison, passed away at home on November 7, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 11, 1937. Harry was a Plant Manager for AT&T in Basking Ridge. He was a US Army Veteran, 37 years in the US Army Coast Guard Auxiliary. Also, a long time member of the Coast Guard Power Squadron.

Harry is survived by many friends.

Memorial Visitation will be Monday, November 25, 2019, 6-8 pm at the Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave., Metuchen, NJ 08840. A Funeral Service will be held Monday at 7 pm in the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -