Harry R. Schoepe
Harry R. Schoepe, 81, of Edison, passed away at home on November 7, 2019.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 11, 1937.
Harry was a Plant Manager for AT&T in Basking Ridge. NJ.
He was a US Army Veteran and a 37 year member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary; he was also a long time member of the US Power Squadrons.
Harry is survived by many friends.
Memorial Visitation will be Monday, November 25, 2019, 6-8 pm at the Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave., Metuchen, NJ 08840. A Funeral Service will be held Monday at 7 pm in the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019