Harry R. Wehringer, Jr.
Youngstown - Harry Wehringer, 94, of Youngstown, OH, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Harry was born on January 18, 1926, in Manhattan, NY. He was the oldest of 3 brothers and one sister, who have all passed away in earlier years.
Harry moved to Metuchen when he was 3 years old, and spent his time growing up in Metuchen until 1955. He worked at Gary's Manufacturing Corrugated Box Company until 1955. It was there that he met his wife to be and married Betty on September 24, 1955. They held their wedding reception at Chics Inn in New Brunswick and then moved to Highland Park.
Shortly thereafter, Harry took a job for General Motors, New Departure Hyatt Roller Bearing Company, in Clark, which he stayed until he retired in 1981. Harry and Betty had one son, John, who was born on December 25, 1964.
The 3 of them lived together until 1987, when his wife Betty passed away on July 11, 1987. Harry and John moved to Whiting, NJ until 2001, and then to Youngstown, OH, on September 1, 2004.
Harry always loved Country and Western music and his favorite night of his life was having an invitation to go to Griffith Park, California, and attend Gene Autry's 90th birthday party at the Gene Autry Western Heritage Museum.
Harry has been a fan of world traveling and has been to Sydney, Australia 3 times, London, England, and Hawaii 12 times.
Harry was a veteran, and proudly served his country in the Air Force from Feb. 1944 to May 4, 1946.
Surviving is his son, John, Youngtown, OH; his sister-in-law, Nancy; five nephews, Richard, Jim, Bruce, Joann, and Ronni; also his two best friends from Salt Lake City, Aaron and Krystal Newman; his 2 best friends from Ohio, David and Edith Venerose.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 8:30 am to 9:45 am, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen, NJ,(costellorunyon.com
) followed by a 10: 15 am Funeral Mass at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen. The interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Metuchen.