Harry W. McCabe
Colonia - Harry McCabe passed away on October 26, 2019 at Saucon Valley Manor Assisted Living, Hellertown, PA. He was born in Newark and resided in Colonia for 56 years.
He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean war as an MP.
He worked as a proprietor of Harrys Auto Service in Newark and Union, NJ for 50 years retiring in 2003. After retiring he worked as a starter at Maplewood Country Club in Maplewood for 10 years. He was a 4th degree Knight at St John Vianney Knights of Columbus, a member of the Colonia VFW post 6061 and
He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years Doris McCabe in 2016 and his son Harry McCabe in 1996.
Surviving are his children Michael McCabe and his wife Jamie, Susan Steckert and her husband Robert and Sharon McCabe-Villa and her companion Anthony Naples also 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Harry is also survived by his sister RoseMarie Romano.
Visitations will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm at the Gosselin Funeral Home, 660 New Dover Road, Edison, NJ 08820. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 9:30am at the Funeral Home, followed by a 10:30am Funeral Mass at St. John Vianney Church, Colonia. Interment to follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
In lieu of flowers family request donations in his loving memory to: Woodbridge Animal Shelter, 195 Woodbridge Avenue Sewaren, NJ 07077 or to St. John Vianney School 420 Inman Avenue Colonia for the Boiler.
