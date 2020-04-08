|
|
Harvey M. Feldman
East Brunswick - HARVEY M. FELDMAN passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at The Jewish Home for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Freehold. He was 86.
Born in Newark, he resided in Elizabeth, Newark and Irvington before moving to East Brunswick 51 years ago.
A U.S. Navy Veteran, Harvey served as a CMG2 for four years before being transferred to the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1956 and finally being honorably discharged in 1960.
Before retiring in 2010, he was a CPA for over 50 years, most recently with Eisner Amper, New York City.
Surviving is his loving wife of nearly 55 years, Lenore; son, Michael Grossman and his wife, Miriam Perkoff, of San Rafael, CA.; daughters, Linda Gilmore of Liverpool, NY, and Rachel Feldman of Hoboken.
Arrangements were entrusted to MOUNT SINAI MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Cranbury Road at the corner of Evergreen Blvd, East Brunswick. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.msmc.us
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020