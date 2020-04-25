Services
Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home
111 North Gaston Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-3111
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey R. Feldman


1929 - 2020
Harvey R. Feldman Obituary
Harvey R. Feldman

Somerset - Harvey Feldman, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on April 23, 2020.

Harvey was born on March 26, 1929 to parents Rose and Edward and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He met his wife, Margit, while recovering from tuberculosis in a New York hospital. Harvey and Margit married in 1953 and celebrated their 66th anniversary this past December.

A hobby photographer, Harvey loved to capture moments with his family. He brought his camera to every occasion, and he took great pleasure in sharing his pictures and stories with his friends and the community. When not behind the camera, Harvey could be found fishing or rooting for his New York Giants.

Harvey owned and operated Doctors Medical Laboratory in Bound Brook for over three decades, and always supported Margit in her endeavors to fight against prejudice and advocate for Holocaust and genocide education.

Harvey was predeceased by his wife Margit on April 14, 2020. He is survived and dearly missed by his daughter Tina Feldman, son Dr. Joseph Feldman and wife Julie, and grandchildren Caryn, Joshua, and Zachary.

Graveside services will be private at Temple Sholom Cemetery in Bridgewater. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville. For Harvey's full obituary, please visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
