Haywood Rodgers
Haywood Rodgers peacefully departed this life on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Somerset Woods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Somerset, NJ. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Corine Rodgers; daughters, Shirley, Hazel, Minnie and Stephanie Rodgers (Rufus), Sarah Rodgers-Harris (Marvin), brothers, James Rodgers, Sr. (Rose) and Empro Wilford (Gardenia); 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and an abundance of relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents Henry and Minnie Rodgers, 5 siblings, Willie Ann Rodgers and Norcie Lee Wallace, Lester, Dan and Boozie Rodgers. Visitation will be Thurs., Oct. 10, 9-11am at Sharon Baptist Church, 25 Howard Street, New Brunswick, NJ. Service will follow at 11am. Burial will be held at Franklin Memorial Park, No. Brunswick. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019