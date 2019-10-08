Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Resources
More Obituaries for Haywood Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Haywood Rodgers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Haywood Rodgers Obituary
Haywood Rodgers

Haywood Rodgers peacefully departed this life on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Somerset Woods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Somerset, NJ. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Corine Rodgers; daughters, Shirley, Hazel, Minnie and Stephanie Rodgers (Rufus), Sarah Rodgers-Harris (Marvin), brothers, James Rodgers, Sr. (Rose) and Empro Wilford (Gardenia); 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and an abundance of relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents Henry and Minnie Rodgers, 5 siblings, Willie Ann Rodgers and Norcie Lee Wallace, Lester, Dan and Boozie Rodgers. Visitation will be Thurs., Oct. 10, 9-11am at Sharon Baptist Church, 25 Howard Street, New Brunswick, NJ. Service will follow at 11am. Burial will be held at Franklin Memorial Park, No. Brunswick. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Haywood's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now