Hazel B. Snyder
Hazel B. Snyder

Edison - Hazel B. Snyder, 79, of Edison passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison.

Born October 6, 1940 Hazel grew up in Irvington New Jersey where she met and married the love of her life, Garth "Skippy" Snyder. They moved to Colonia NJ and then settled in Edison NJ. She worked for over 40 years at NJ Bell Telephone before retiring in 1992 to spend time enjoying her grandchildren.

Hazel and Skip spent their winters in Cozumel Mexico enjoying the warm weather, and their summers fishing off the NJ shore. She was an avid fisherman who knew how to "whistle up the fish". She was also an exercise enthusiast who ran circles around everyone. The "young kids" at the gym were amazed by her abilities even when she was well into her seventies.

Hazel leaves behind her beloved husband of 61 years, Skip, her loving children, Donna and her husband Michael Phillips, Charles and his wife Connie Snyder, and her cherished grandchildren Jaclyn and her husband Mike Healey, Heather Phillips, Rebecca and Sarah Snyder and her great-grandson, Andrew Healey.

Visitation will be Friday, September 11th from 1-3 at Gosselin Funeral Home, 660 New Dover Rd, Edison, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Hazel's memory to: Alzheimer's disease research.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
(732) 381-5858
