Helen Bercik
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Bercik

Woodbridge - Helen Bercik, 86 of Woodbridge, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy.

Born in Hungary, Helen was a longtime resident of Woodbridge and a graduate of Carteret High School as well as Mandel School for Medical Assistants in New York. She was last employed with the Edison Medical Group and had worked for Dr. Cyril Hutner for many years. Mrs. Bercik was active in the Hungarian Reformed Church in Perth Amboy. She was a former Sunday school teacher, church Elder and president of the Women's Guild as well as the Women's Guild Chaplain.

Helen was predeceased by her husband, Albert, as well as her brother, Alexander Peter. Surviving are her son, Russell Bercik; daughter, Cathy Della Fera and her husband Lucien along with grandchildren, Lucien and Alexa.

Funeral services will be private under the direction of GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge. NJ 07095. Interment will take place in Calvary Hungarian Cemetery, Hopelawn.

To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
(732) 634-2818
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved