Helen Bercik
Woodbridge - Helen Bercik, 86 of Woodbridge, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy.
Born in Hungary, Helen was a longtime resident of Woodbridge and a graduate of Carteret High School as well as Mandel School for Medical Assistants in New York. She was last employed with the Edison Medical Group and had worked for Dr. Cyril Hutner for many years. Mrs. Bercik was active in the Hungarian Reformed Church in Perth Amboy. She was a former Sunday school teacher, church Elder and president of the Women's Guild as well as the Women's Guild Chaplain.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, Albert, as well as her brother, Alexander Peter. Surviving are her son, Russell Bercik; daughter, Cathy Della Fera and her husband Lucien along with grandchildren, Lucien and Alexa.
Funeral services will be private under the direction of GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge. NJ 07095. Interment will take place in Calvary Hungarian Cemetery, Hopelawn.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.