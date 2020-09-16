Helen Brechka



Carteret - Helen Brechka (Moskwa) 98, of Carteret, died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at home. She was born in South Amboy and lived there for 30 years before moving to Carteret. She worked for E.I. DuPont, Regina Company and Vallone's Bakery in Carteret. She was a Communicant of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret.



Helen is predeceased by her husband, Michael Brechka who died in 1973; two sisters, Stella Falkowski and Anna Sanieki; and her three brothers, Zygmund, Edward and Joseph Moskwa. She is survived by her son, Thomas Brechka of Carteret; her daughter, Michele Selobyt of California; and several nieces and nephews.



The Funeral will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 beginning at 9 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret, followed by Interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 5 PM to 7 PM.









