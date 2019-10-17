|
|
Helen Chudy
Allentown - Helen Chudy, 97, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Daughter of the late Anthony and Stephanie Mielnicki, Helen was born in Bound Brook and lived most of her life there before moving to Allentown. Helen worked for Johnson & Johnson in Bridgewater as a lab technician retiring in 1985. She also spent several years in Kansas City, Missouri managing the Johnny Robinson Swim and Racquet Club. Helen was a communicant of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in Bound Brook, St. John the Baptist Church in Allentown, a founder of the St. Mary's Leisure Society and a member of the Rosarian Society. Helen also enjoyed a good poker game, horse racing and dancing, but most of all spending time with her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Chudy; son, John J. Chudy; grandson, Thomas K. Robinson; siblings, Charles Mielnicki, Edward Mielnicki, Frank Mielnicki, Tessie Domanski and Mary Petrock. Helen leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved children, Marcy Roberts and husband, Peter of Allentown, NJ, Alexandra Robinson of Destin, FL, Vincent Chudy of Wilkes Barre, PA; siblings, Dorothy Peltack of Somerville, Irene Romano of South Bound Brook; sister-in-law, Sophie Mielnicki of Bound Brook; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held from 9 AM - 10 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. A funeral mass will follow at 10:30 AM at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in Bound Brook. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 1282 Yardville-Allentown Road, Allentown, NJ 08501.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019