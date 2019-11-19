|
Helen Costabile
Bluffton - Bluffton, S.C. - Helen (Chwalyk) Costabile, 96, died on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Born to the late Anna and William Chwalyk in Jersey City, Helen resided in the City until 1951 when she relocated to Kearny. In 2007, Helen moved to South Plainfield to be with her son, Dominick and wife Susan before relocating to Bluffton, SC. in 2014.
A devoted family woman, Helen was active with the Schuyler, Lincoln and Kearny High School PTA's and enjoyed participating in many of Association's events and fundraisers. She was also active with the Kearny Senior Citizen Club as well as a communicant of St. Stephens Catholic Church.
Along with her late husband Dominick, Helen was an avid dancer who enjoyed attending social events and will be fondly remembered for her intense laughter.
Surviving is her son Dominick and his wife Susan of Bluffton, SC.
Entombment Services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12:30pm at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.
Funeral Services are under the direction of the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080.
