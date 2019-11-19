Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
North Arlington, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Costabile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Costabile

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Costabile Obituary
Helen Costabile

Bluffton - Bluffton, S.C. - Helen (Chwalyk) Costabile, 96, died on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Born to the late Anna and William Chwalyk in Jersey City, Helen resided in the City until 1951 when she relocated to Kearny. In 2007, Helen moved to South Plainfield to be with her son, Dominick and wife Susan before relocating to Bluffton, SC. in 2014.

A devoted family woman, Helen was active with the Schuyler, Lincoln and Kearny High School PTA's and enjoyed participating in many of Association's events and fundraisers. She was also active with the Kearny Senior Citizen Club as well as a communicant of St. Stephens Catholic Church.

Along with her late husband Dominick, Helen was an avid dancer who enjoyed attending social events and will be fondly remembered for her intense laughter.

Surviving is her son Dominick and his wife Susan of Bluffton, SC.

Entombment Services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12:30pm at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

Funeral Services are under the direction of the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080.

For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -