Helen Dominik
Helen Dominik age 89, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy. Born in Dixon City, Pennsylvania, Helen had lived in Sayreville most of her life. Before her retirement Helen worked as a staff supervisor for AT&T. She was a communicant of St Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Sayreville, where she volunteered her time both in the office and in the bingo hall.
Helen is predeceased by her husband Louis Dominik, her brother John Komar, her parents Alexander and Helen Komar and her beloved dogs Hun Bun 1 and Hun Bun 2. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Calling hours at the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St. Sayreville, NJ 08872 will be Tuesday from 2pm to 5pm. A private funeral mass is being offered Wednesday at St Stanislaus Kostka, Sayreville with burial to follow at St Stan's Cemetery, Sayreville.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed inside the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum amount of guests possible. Letters of condolence can be found at www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
