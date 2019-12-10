|
Helen Downey
Sayreville - Helen I. Downey ( Nee: Woods) 74, of Sayreville entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Helen was born in Newark the daughter of Martin and Helen she lived in Sayreville for over 65 years. Helen is a graduate of Sayreville War Memorial Highschool, Class of 1963 and graduated from Rutgers University with a Business Management Degree. She had worked for Bristol Myers Squibb as an account management supervisor for over 35 years. Helen enjoyed spending time with family and going camping; she received most of her enjoyment from seeing her grandchildren. She was passionate about Astrology and felt that knowing who you are and where you may be going is as bright as the stars in the night sky.
Helen is survived by her loving sons Bob Downey, his wife Sharon and Mike Downey, his wife Michele. She was the adored grandmother to Jaymee, Scott, Michael, Jr. and Jayson. Her dear sister Betty Paulikas and sister-in-law to Karen Downey. She was also survived my many nieces and nephews.
Helen was predeceased by her parents and husband of 55 years, Robert F. Downey, who passed away three weeks ago. Also who she joins now in heaven is her brothers Tom Tait, his wife Shirley and Richard Tait, his wife Jean.
Friends are invited to the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 on Friday, December 13, 2019 to pay their respects to the family from 8:30am to 10:30am. An 11am funeral will follow at Our Lady of Victories Church, Sayreville. Helen will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Mausoleum, East Brunswick. For additional information, to send condolences or a tribute to the family please visit www.KurzawaFH.com.
